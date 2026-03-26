Reparations should be Inter-generational not one-off payment

Advancing the cause of reparatory justice, Ralph Gonsalves detailed the necessity of addressing the “legacy of underdevelopment” caused by native genocide and the enslavement of African bodies.

He emphasized that St. Vincent and the Grenadines presents a unique case of genocide against the Garifuna people, who were targeted for extermination and forcibly deported by the British.

Gonsalves proposed that reparations should not be a one-off payment but an intergenerational support fund lasting approximately 50 years to finance long-term development in health, education, and infrastructure.

He pointed to the Caricom 10-point plan, which includes demands for a formal apology, debt cancellation, and technology transfer.

Gonsalves noted that while the British government paid £20 million in compensation to slave owners in 1834—amounting to 40% of their national treasury’s income at the time the enslaved received nothing.

He argued that reparations are an international human rights issue that must be integrated into the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on projects like the development of Balliceaux as a memorial park and upgrading health services.

The Core Ten Points

The plan outlines ten specific areas for repair and recompense from former colonial powers: