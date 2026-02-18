Repatriation effort underway as Cuba runs dry on aviation fuel due to U.S blockade

Several international airlines have begun cancelling or altering flights to Cuba as a severe shortage of aviation fuel on the island is disrupting air freight operations and passenger services.

Air Canada has announced a complete suspension of flights to Cuba this week after authorities issued a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) indicating that aviation fuel would be unavailable at its airports until at least March 11th. The airline is now operating empty flights to repatriate around 3,000 passengers currently in the country.

Other carriers have not yet fully halted services but are intermittently cancelling flights or implementing workarounds. Several European airlines have introduced refuelling stops in countries such as Mexico, the Dominican Republic or Jamaica to maintain operations, although indirect routes via Miami are understood to be largely unaffected so far.

The crisis stems from Cuba’s dependence on imported jet fuel, primarily from Venezuela, whose exports have declined sharply following tighter US sanctions and oil export restrictions. The US government under President Donald Trump has escalated pressure by threatening tariffs on nations supplying fuel to Cuba, exacerbating the island’s energy vulnerability and contributing to broader shortages, rolling blackouts and economic strain.

Adding to the mounting political tensions, China’s Foreign Ministry has weighed in to support Cuba’s national security and development rights, opposing actions that deprive Cubans of essential resources and pledging help for the country.

With aviation fuel unlikely to return to Cuban airports before mid-March, logistical challenges for freight are expected to continue.