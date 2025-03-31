Republic Bank Empowers Youth Agriculture in St Kitts

The Sandy Point Agricultural Society Ltd in partnership with Republic Bank (EC) Limited (RBEC), continues to make strides in youth empowerment through agriculture with the Youth in Agriculture Farm School. Designed to equip young people with essential farming skills while promoting food security and economic sustainability in St. Kitts and Nevis, this initiative officially launched this year with an opening ceremony at the Liberation Farm in Sandy Point.

Mr. Lionel Stevens, President of the Sandy Point Agricultural Cooperative Society, expressed gratitude to RBEC for choosing to support this project as part of their Power to Make a Difference (PMAD) Programme and for making them an official PMAD partner.

“We are embarking on a youth in agriculture initiative. We started last summer, but with Republic Bank now on board, we can give it a greater boost.” said Mr. Stevens. “Every other Saturday, we will be here engaging young people, starting as young as four years old, in all aspects of agriculture. From land preparation and sowing of seeds to transplanting, caring, harvesting, post harvesting, agro-processing, all the techniques, we will teach them all the skills to become well-rounded agropreneurs.”

As part of the programme, eighty students will gain hands-on experience in growing watermelon, cabbage, sweet pepper, cucumber, cauliflower, and broccoli. Sales from the harvest will fund future cohorts, creating a self-sustaining model that ensures long-term impact.

“Food security is a critical issue, with our nation’s high food import bill highlighting the need for local agricultural initiatives,” said Mrs. Pamela Herbert-Daniel, Country Manager for Republic Bank St. Kitts and Nevis. “Through this programme, we are not only teaching students valuable skills but also investing in the future of our agricultural sector.”

Additional contributions from Epic Agri Fusion, TDC Home and Building Depot, and the Department of Agriculture have further strengthened the initiative.

The PMAD Programme is a cornerstone of RBEC’s corporate social responsibility efforts. This initiative embodies the Bank’s dedication to fostering sustainable development, empowering individuals, and uplifting entire communities in the East Caribbean. By investing in education, agriculture, and social services, RBEC aims to create lasting change and improve the quality of life for those in need.