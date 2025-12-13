Republic Bank amplifies community impact with $2M initiative

Republic Bank (EC) Limited has announced the commencement of the 2025–2026 cohort of its Power to Make a Difference (PMAD) programme, marking the Bank’s fourth consecutive year of impactful, purpose-driven social investment across the Eastern Caribbean.

This year, the initiative brings renewed energy and fresh innovation to the region under the theme: Powered by Purpose, Transforming Communities. A Presentation of Partners event was held on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at the Sandals Grande Ballroom, Saint Lucia and unveiled 14 new and returning partners across six territories in the Eastern Caribbean.

In just five years, Republic Bank has invested more than EC$6.3 million in community initiatives across its six Eastern Caribbean territories including an investment of close to EC$2 million in its PMAD programme in the last three years, with more than EC$500,000 invested in St Lucia alone. During the 2024/2025 cycle, PMAD supported initiatives that empowered youth through education and cultural programmes, advanced environmental preservation and sustainable practices, provided healthcare and assistance to differently-abled persons and fostered entrepreneurship and sports development across the region.

Managing Director for Republic Bank (EC) Limited Group, Tracy Bartholomew, in her feature address reaffirmed the philosophy behind PMAD: “True power lies in purpose. And when purpose drives us, transformation is inevitable. Every action we take—every partnership we forge—has the potential to change lives. Together, we will continue to make a difference—one project, one community, one life at a time.”

Through PMAD, the Bank champions community development by supporting organisations that reflect the Bank’s dedication to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking and the achievement of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

For Anguilla, PMAD continues to fuel opportunity and future-ready skills. The Anguilla Sailing Association, a returning partner, is revitalising national sailing development with new vessels and expanded training to keep local maritime heritage alive while nurturing teamwork and confidence in young sailors. Alongside them is new partner, the Anguilla Robotics Association, inspiring the next wave of inventors by bringing robotics, coding, and AI education directly to young minds — especially girls and underserved youth — through hands-on labs, workshops, and competition-ready training.

In Dominica, the programme expands into culture and education with the Waitikubuli Artist Association, who will establish the island’s first formal Visual Arts Diploma Programme — a groundbreaking step for the creative economy. Meanwhile, the Rotary Club of Portsmouth, a valued returning partner, is creating a welcoming new playground for children of the Morne Jaune Primary School, encouraging safe outdoor play, movement, and childhood development.

Over in St. Kitts & Nevis, the Federation welcomes new partner the St. Kitts & Nevis Robotics Association, giving over 150 students the chance to explore engineering concepts through robotics, mentorship, and STEAM challenges — shaping pilots, programmers, and innovators of tomorrow. Alongside them, returning partner the Sandy Point Agricultural Co-operative Society continues to strengthen food security by expanding rainwater harvesting systems to support farmers and climate-resilient agriculture across the community.

In St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Esther’s Promise joins as a new PMAD partner, offering safe housing, empowerment training, and life-skills development for vulnerable young women, helping them rebuild confidence and transition toward independence and employment.

Meanwhile in St. Maarten, community impact continues to grow through three powerful partnerships. Returning partner Freegan Food Foundation is tackling food insecurity head-on by combining nutritional assistance with emotional support, budgeting skills, and wellness guidance for families in need. EPIC, another new partner, is establishing a social-inclusion recycling workspace, bringing together youth, seniors, and persons with disabilities to reduce plastic pollution while building practical skills. Returning partner, the National Institute of Arts (NIA), continues to use orchestral music as a tool for social inclusion, opening doors for underprivileged children to discover confidence, discipline, and joy through performance and cultural expression.

This cycle also brings impactful momentum to Saint Lucia, where innovation, inclusion, and youth development stand strong. Orbtronics, a returning PMAD partner, remains a leader in STEM empowerment, offering advanced robotics and industry-level training that prepares young students for scholarships, university placement, and global tech careers. The National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities continues its forward-thinking media-based aquaponics programme, equipping persons with disabilities to grow food, earn income, and operate modern agriculture technology independently, fostering dignity and self-sufficiency. The Daren Sammy Foundation, founded by the legendary Saint Lucian cricket hero, continues to open doors for promising student athletes from low-income households through mentorship, scholarship opportunities, and leadership development, shaping disciplined, confident future citizens. Joining them as the newest partner is St. Mary’s College Secondary School, whose robotics, coding, and ICT programme aims to close the digital divide by giving young boys hands-on access to technology, nurturing the next generation of engineers, programmers, and digital creators prepared for the global economy.

Speaking at the event, PMAD partner for 2025-2026 for Saint Lucia, Orbtronics spoke to the strength of the relationship between RBEC and the PMAD partners.

“Their investment as a partner is not silent, and has assisted their partners in learning, growing and expanding past the bounds of the initial imagination of programs. We see a care from them that goes beyond the obligation of Corporate Social Responsibility and has nurtured authentic relationships under the umbrella of a shared passion for positive, lasting change”.

Together, these partnerships reflect RBEC’s unwavering belief in community-led progress and its commitment to creating opportunities for the next generation. Through PMAD, the Bank continues to invest in programmes that strengthen social structures, promote equity, protect the vulnerable, encourage innovation and help Caribbean people thrive.