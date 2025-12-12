Republic Bank warns customers of fake website

Fake Republic Bank Webpage in Circulation

Republic Bank has issued an urgent alert to its customers about a fraudulent webpage currently circulating online, designed to deceive individuals into revealing sensitive personal information through a deceptive cash prize offer.

The bank confirmed that the fake webpage is not affiliated with their official digital platforms and represents a sophisticated phishing attempt aimed at exploiting unsuspecting customers.

Bank officials stressed the critical importance of customer vigilance in protecting personal and financial data.

“We are actively collaborating with relevant authorities to expedite the removal of this malicious webpage,” a bank spokesperson stated. “Our primary concern is the security and protection of our customers.”

The bank has provided specific guidance for individuals who may have encountered the fraudulent site:

• Do NOT click on or share the suspicious link

• If personal information has already been entered, contact Republic Bank immediately

• Reach out via phone at 1-784-453-4725 or email at [email protected]