Residency Mandated for St. Vincent CBI Programme

The government announced a firm intention to launch a Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme by the middle of 2026.

The Prime Minister says this initiative is not a “revenue-at-all-costs” scheme, but as a “sovereign capital mobilisation strategy” designed to finance development and climate resilience without increasing the national debt.

Here are the key details outlined regarding the CBI programme:

Integrity and Standards The administration emphasized that the programme will prioritize reputation over volume and will not “trade reputation for short-term gain”.

Stringent Standards: The programme will adopt the most stringent regional and international standards from day one.

Requirements: It will include a mandated investment floor, residency requirements, and robust, multi-layered background screening.

Continuous Monitoring: The government will implement “Continuous Due Diligence (CIDD)” that continues throughout the life of the citizenship.

Financial Governance: The SVGIF To ensure fiscal discipline, the proceeds will not be used for recurrent spending or political discretion.

Ring-fenced Funding: All proceeds will be channeled through a legislatively established vehicle called the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Investment Fund (SVGIF).

Fiscal Resilience Protocol: A legally binding framework will ensure that 100% of non-debt capital raised is directed exclusively to verifiable, long-term productive expenditure.

Use of Proceeds The funds from the SVGIF are strictly allocated to three specific areas:

Productive Capital Investment: Funding climate-resilient infrastructure and productive sectors to reduce long-term costs and strengthen competitiveness.

Social Infrastructure: Prioritizing healthcare capacity, education, and technical training to build human capital.

Fiscal Resilience and Contingency Buffer: Funds will be applied directly to national debt reduction and used to provide immediate liquidity in the event of natural disasters or external shocks.

The stated goal of this structure is to finance development and leave a “tangible, transformative legacy” without “mortgaging the future” through traditional debt.