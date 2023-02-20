The Divisional Commander of Central Division, Superintendent of Police, Ms. Kamecia Blake, and staff said in a Facebook post that they hosted a successful Karaoke and Bingo Night at the Questelles Police Station.

On February 16, there was a karaoke and bingo night.

Scores of residents from the community joined with the police in a time of fun and games.

The event was part of the 2023 Calendar of Activities for the Central Division to foster better relations between the police and the community in which they serve.

Also in attendance were the Commissioner of Police and other ranks of the RSVGPF.