Residents Urged to Prepare for Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding

A tropical wave with a 40% chance of cyclone formation is affecting the islands. Pockets of showers, light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected within the next 24 hours. A flash flood watch is in effect for SVG until 12 Noon 3rd September 2024.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

By Tuesday evening, a week ridge pattern should rebuild. However, warm conditions are likely to return on Wednesday and Thursday allowing for localised afternoon showers.

Light and gentle (<20km/h) south easterly trades are crossing the islands with higher gusts near showers. A slight and temporary increase (20 to 35km/h) is expected on Tuesday.

Sea conditions are slight (0.5m to 1.2m) however, gusty winds near showers will agitate the ocean surface, resulting in locally moderate to rough conditions at times.

Marine users should exercise extreme caution. Sea conditions could improve by mid Tuesday. No significant Saharan dust haze concentrations are expected during this forecast period.