Response from St Vincent PM on Severance for former LIAT employees

On WEFM’s “Issue at Hand” program on Sunday, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves addressed concerns about the issue of severance for former LIAT (1974) Limited employees in St. Vincent.

The St. Vincent LIAT Workers Union expressed displeasure that there had been no compensation or official response to the airline’s demise three years ago in a letter that was sent last week to a number of island newspapers.

“In 2020, I explained to the head of the union that the government was unable to do anything until the administrator indicated in a definitive way the things which LIAT (1974) Limited can and cannot do, and authoritatively for the administrator to sign off on what would be the workers’ entitlement if LIAT were not insolvent.”

“I am awaiting a final position from the administrator in relation to all these matters, because at different times the administrator sent me different numbers, and I need to know what the final situation is.”

Gonsalves pointed out that he had stated that the government would consider making any appropriate payment it might be able to make ex gratia. He also stated that, as far as he is aware, the Union in SVG has not written to him about wanting an audience since 2020.

“The commitment I gave still stands, and I am prepared to meet with a delegation of the former LIAT workers any time after Easter.”

According to Gonsalves, St. Vincent and the Grenadines played a crucial role in LIAT from 2001 to 2020, and “we carried LIAT for many years.”