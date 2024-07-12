Results from Vincymas 2024 competitions

JUNIOR CARNIVAL
INDIVIDUALS 5 – 9
|MAS BAND
|COMPETITOR
|PORTRAYAL
|POSITION
|Nelson Bloc
|Makeda Irish
|Musical Interlude
|1st
|Lynx Mas Band
|Nicholas Soleyn
|Freedom of the Seas
|2nd
|Lynx Mas Band
|Sariah John
|Harmony of the Seas
|3rd
|Nelson Bloc
|Paige Mapp
|Ruby Jubilee
|4th
INDIVIDUALS 10 – 15
|MAS BAND
|COMPETITIOR
|PORTRAYAL
|POSITION
|Nelson Bloc
|Kaydish Sargeant
|Strings
|1st
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Sadee Johnson
|From Africa with love
|2nd
|SVG Players International
|Cotton Candy
|3rd
|SVG Players International
|Mas on the Parkway
|4th
JUNIOR QUEEN OF CARNIVAL
|MAS BAND
|COMPETITOR
|PORTRAYAL
|POSITION
|Nelson Bloc
|Taiesha Martin
|When Steel talks
|1st
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Alazne Niles
|Afro Beats
|2nd
|SVG Players International
|Kamara Stapleton
|Japanese Garden from Brooklyn Botanical Garden
|3rd
|Mirage
|Melissa Francis
|Clouds & Rainbows
|4th
JUNIOR KING OF CARNIVAL
|MAS BAND
|COMPETITOR
|PORTRAYAL
|POSITION
|Nelson Bloc
|Jaime Stephenson
|All that brass
|1st
|SVG Players International
|Luna Park
|2nd
|Imagination Mas Band
|Sunbeam
|3rd
|Verlene Ralph & The Professionals
|Verlan James
|King Solomon’s Gold
|4th
BEST JUNIOR SECTION
|MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|POSITION
|Nelson Bloc
|Panside
|1st
|Lynx Mas Band
|Harmony of the seas
|2nd
|SVG Players International
|Cotton Kandy
|3rd
|Nelson Bloc
|Drumline
|4th
JUNIOR BAND OF THE YEAR
|MAS BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POSITION
|Nelson Bloc
|De Band Coming – The Ruby Jubilee
|1st
|Lynx Mas Band
|All Aboard Royal Caribbean Cruise Line
|2nd
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Motherland
|3rd
|High Voltage
|Westward Ho! Destination West Indies
|4th
UPTOWN COMPETITION / MAS ON THE MOVE
|MAS BAND
|POSITION
|Blondie Bird & Friends – Motherland
|1st
|SVG Players International Mas Band – A glimpse of Brooklyn
|2nd
|Melbourne Artisans – GOIN Green, Reversing Climate change
|3rd
|Lynx Mas Band – All ah Board, Royal Caribbean Cruise line
|4th
JUNIOR CALYPSO – PRIMARY SCHOOL
|NAME OF STUDENT
|SCHOOL
|TITLE OF SONG
|POSITION
|Divine ‘Skye’ Hackshaw
|Argyle Roman Catholic School
|Answer my prayer
|1st
|Ameliah Jones
|Windsor Primary School
|Praedial larceny
|2nd
|Divine Walters
|Sandy Bay Government School
|Life must go on
|3rd
JUNIOR CALYPSO – SECONDARY SCHOOL
|NAME OF STUDENT
|SCHOOL
|TITLE OF SONG
|POSITION
|Omani Cupid
|Emmanuel High School Mespo
|Are we raising kings
|1st
|Khristian Christopher
|St. Vincent Grammar School
|Join the fight against crime
|2nd
|Kerieka McCaul
|St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua
|Blame all ah we
|3rd
JUNIOR SOCA MONARCH
|NAME OF STUDENT
|SCHOOL
|TITLE OF SONG
|POSITION
|Eliza Cruickshank
|South Rivers Methodist School
|Socaholic
|1st
|Jelani Sandy & Nicolyle Matthews
|Dr. J P Eustace Memorial Secondary
|Drone Them
|2nd
|Khristian Christopher
|St. Vincent Grammar School
|I come to…….
|3rd
PANORAMA
|PAN SIDE
|RENDITION
|POINTS
|POINTS
|Hennesy Starlift Steel Orchestra
|Puss Man
|255
|1st
|Sion Hill Euphonium Steel Orchestra
|Ooh la la
|251
|2nd
|Symphonix Steel Orchestra
|Pan Jam
|223
|3rd
|Elite Steel Orchestra
|Don’t eat and lie down
|185
|4th
SECTIONS OF THE BANDS
|MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|POSITION
|SVG Players International Mas Band
|Mas on the Parkway
|A glimpse of Brooklyn
|381
|1st
|High Voltage Mas Band
|Grenada
|Westward Ho! Destination West Indies
|358
|2nd
|Imagination
|Enjoying the moonlight
|We love what we do
|342
|3rd
|Nelson Bloc
|Traditional
|De band coming – The Ruby Jubilee
|333
|4th
RAGGA SOCA MONARCH
|NAME OF COMPETITOR
|SONG
|POINTS
|POSITION
|Hance John
|Spectacular
|233
|1st
|Utahmu ‘Bongo’ Prime’ Rose
|Special Invitations
|222
|2nd
|Javid ‘Jay R’ Rouse
|Fun Dat
|216
|3rd
|Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache & Elrico ‘Da Pixel’ Hunte
|Rub ah Dub
|216
|3rd
SOCA MONARCH
|NAME OF COMPETITOR
|SONG
|POINTS
|POSITION
|Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper
|Bad Company
|239
|1st
|Deron ‘Magikal’ Rouse
|Fully
|222
|2nd
|Jahlil ‘Vyper’ Williams & Klyvert ‘KTB’ Browne
|Side man
|217
|3rd
|Ozarie Matthews
|Front teeth
|216
|4th
CALYPSO MONARCH
|NAME OF COMPETITOR
|NAME OF SONG
|POINTS
|POSITION
|Raeon ‘Maddzart’ Primus
|Contours
|410
|1st
|Elvis ‘Abijah’ Abbey
|Dem pirates
|409
|2nd
|Robert ‘Patches’ King
|The kingdom must come down
|406
|3rd
|Lornette ‘Fyah Empress’ Nedd
|Hypocrites and Crooks
|405
|4th
|name of MAS BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|Position
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Motherland
|384
|1st
|High Voltage Mas Band
|Westward Ho! Destination West Indies
|374
|2nd
|Nelson Bloc
|De Band Coming
|372
|3rd
|Mirage Production
|The Painted Sky
|364
|4th
BAND OF THE YEAR COMPETITION
BEST USE OF COLOUR
|NAME OF MAS BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|POSTION
|High Voltage Mas Band
|Westward Ho! Destination West Indies
|379
|1st
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Motherland
|365
|2nd
|Lynx Mas Band
|All Aboard! Caribbean Cruise line
|336
|3rd
|Nelson Bloc
|De Band Coming
|335
|4th
UPTOWN COMPETITION
|NAME OF MAS BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|POSITION
|Lynx Mas Band
|All Aboard! Caribbean Cruise line
|298
|1st
|Mirage Production
|The Painted Sky
|290
|2nd
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Motherland
|285
|3rd
|SVG Players International Mas Band
|A glimpse of Brooklyn
|277
|4th
KING OF J’OUVERT
|BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|Position
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Ah Brace up
|233
|1st
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|D Bad John getting arrest
|214
|2nd
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Top Cops walk about – we all action
|166
|3rd
QUEEN OF J’OUVERT
|BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|Position
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Me knee cock ha real balls
|216
|1st
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Sandals Queen
|199
|2nd
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Con-troll-her of Cuss-Tongues
|196
|3rd
INDIVIDUALS OF J’OUVERT
|BAND
|PRESENTATION
|points
|Position
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Ah cute reef-fur-al horse-pee-tail coming
|242
|1st
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|3 Chairs of Vinlec
|241
|2nd
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Ah drinking water and mine in me business
|200
|3rd
COUPLES OF J’OUVERT
|BAND
|PRESENTATION
|points
|Position
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Cricket lovely Cricket
|256
|1st
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Coming soon Jett Blue + United
|179
|2nd
GROUPS
|BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|Position
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Wife-E and Mate-T
|191
|1st
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Cricket luv affair
|157
|2nd
TRADITIONAL BANDS
|NAME OF BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|points
|Position
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Dis is how we do it
|246
|1st
ROAD MARCH
|NAME OF ARTISTE
|Song
|POINTS
|Position
|Shertz ‘Problem Child’ James
|Carnival Jumbie
|62
|1st
|Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper
|Bad Company
|45
|2nd