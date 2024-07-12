Results from Vincymas 2024 competitions

JUNIOR CARNIVAL

INDIVIDUALS 5 – 9

MAS BAND COMPETITOR PORTRAYAL POSITION
Nelson Bloc Makeda Irish Musical Interlude 1st
Lynx Mas Band Nicholas Soleyn Freedom of the Seas 2nd
Lynx Mas Band Sariah John Harmony of the Seas 3rd
Nelson Bloc Paige Mapp Ruby Jubilee 4th 

INDIVIDUALS 10 – 15

MAS BAND COMPETITIOR PORTRAYAL POSITION
Nelson Bloc Kaydish Sargeant Strings 1st
Blondie Bird & Friends Sadee Johnson From Africa with love 2nd
SVG Players International Cotton Candy 3rd
SVG Players International Mas on the Parkway 4th 

JUNIOR QUEEN OF CARNIVAL

MAS BAND COMPETITOR PORTRAYAL POSITION
Nelson Bloc Taiesha Martin When Steel talks 1st 
Blondie Bird & Friends Alazne Niles Afro Beats 2nd
SVG Players International Kamara Stapleton Japanese Garden from Brooklyn Botanical Garden 3rd
Mirage Melissa Francis Clouds & Rainbows 4th 

JUNIOR KING OF CARNIVAL

MAS BAND COMPETITOR PORTRAYAL POSITION
Nelson Bloc Jaime Stephenson All that brass 1st
SVG Players International Luna Park 2nd
Imagination Mas Band Sunbeam 3rd
Verlene Ralph & The Professionals Verlan James King Solomon’s Gold 4th 

BEST JUNIOR SECTION

MAS BAND PORTRAYAL POSITION
Nelson Bloc Panside 1st 
Lynx Mas Band Harmony of the seas 2nd 
SVG Players International Cotton Kandy 3rd 
Nelson Bloc Drumline 4th 

JUNIOR BAND OF THE YEAR

MAS BAND PRESENTATION POSITION
Nelson Bloc De Band Coming – The Ruby Jubilee 1st 
Lynx Mas Band All Aboard Royal Caribbean Cruise Line 2nd 
Blondie Bird & Friends Motherland 3rd 
High Voltage Westward Ho! Destination West Indies 4th 

UPTOWN COMPETITION / MAS ON THE MOVE

MAS BAND POSITION
Blondie Bird & Friends – Motherland 1st 
SVG Players International Mas Band – A glimpse of Brooklyn 2nd 
Melbourne Artisans – GOIN Green, Reversing Climate change 3rd 
Lynx Mas Band – All ah Board, Royal Caribbean Cruise line 4th 

JUNIOR CALYPSO – PRIMARY SCHOOL

NAME OF STUDENT

 

 SCHOOL TITLE OF SONG POSITION
Divine ‘Skye’ Hackshaw Argyle Roman Catholic School Answer my prayer 1st 
Ameliah Jones Windsor Primary School Praedial larceny 2nd 
Divine Walters Sandy Bay Government School Life must go on 3rd 

JUNIOR CALYPSO – SECONDARY SCHOOL

NAME OF STUDENT SCHOOL TITLE OF SONG POSITION

 
Omani Cupid Emmanuel High School Mespo Are we raising kings 1st 
Khristian Christopher St. Vincent Grammar School Join the fight against crime 2nd 
Kerieka McCaul St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua Blame all ah we 3rd 

JUNIOR SOCA MONARCH

NAME OF STUDENT

 

 SCHOOL TITLE OF SONG POSITION
Eliza Cruickshank South Rivers Methodist School Socaholic 1st 
Jelani Sandy & Nicolyle Matthews Dr. J P Eustace Memorial Secondary Drone Them 2nd 
Khristian Christopher St. Vincent Grammar School I come to……. 3rd 

PANORAMA

PAN SIDE RENDITION POINTS POINTS
Hennesy Starlift Steel Orchestra Puss Man 255 1st
Sion Hill Euphonium Steel Orchestra Ooh la la 251 2nd 
Symphonix Steel Orchestra Pan Jam 223 3rd 
Elite Steel Orchestra Don’t eat and lie down 185 4th 

SECTIONS OF THE BANDS

MAS BAND

 

 PORTRAYAL PRESENTATION POINTS POSITION
SVG Players International Mas Band Mas on the Parkway A glimpse of Brooklyn 381 1st 
High Voltage Mas Band Grenada Westward Ho! Destination West Indies 358 2nd 
Imagination Enjoying the moonlight We love what we do 342 3rd 
Nelson Bloc Traditional De band coming – The Ruby Jubilee 333 4th 

RAGGA SOCA MONARCH

NAME OF COMPETITOR SONG POINTS POSITION
Hance John Spectacular 233 1st 
Utahmu ‘Bongo’ Prime’ Rose Special Invitations 222 2nd 
Javid ‘Jay R’ Rouse Fun Dat 216 3rd 
Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache & Elrico ‘Da Pixel’ Hunte Rub ah Dub 216 3rd 

SOCA MONARCH

NAME OF COMPETITOR SONG POINTS POSITION
Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper Bad Company 239 1st 
Deron ‘Magikal’ Rouse Fully 222 2nd 
Jahlil ‘Vyper’ Williams & Klyvert ‘KTB’ Browne Side man 217 3rd 
Ozarie Matthews Front teeth 216 4th 

CALYPSO MONARCH

NAME OF COMPETITOR NAME OF SONG POINTS POSITION
Raeon ‘Maddzart’ Primus Contours 410 1st 
Elvis ‘Abijah’ Abbey Dem pirates 409 2nd 
Robert ‘Patches’ King The kingdom must come down 406 3rd 
Lornette ‘Fyah Empress’ Nedd Hypocrites and Crooks 405 4th 

name of MAS BAND PRESENTATION POINTS Position
Blondie Bird & Friends Motherland 384 1st 
High Voltage Mas Band Westward Ho! Destination West Indies 374 2nd 
Nelson Bloc De Band Coming 372 3rd 
Mirage Production The Painted Sky 364 4th 

 BAND OF THE YEAR COMPETITION

BEST USE OF COLOUR

NAME OF MAS BAND

 

 PRESENTATION POINTS

 

 POSTION
High Voltage Mas Band Westward Ho! Destination West Indies 379 1st 
Blondie Bird & Friends Motherland 365 2nd
Lynx Mas Band All Aboard! Caribbean Cruise line 336 3rd 
Nelson Bloc De Band Coming 335 4th 

UPTOWN COMPETITION

NAME OF MAS BAND PRESENTATION POINTS

 

 POSITION
Lynx Mas Band All Aboard! Caribbean Cruise line 298 1st 
Mirage Production The Painted Sky 290 2nd 
Blondie Bird & Friends Motherland 285 3rd 
SVG Players International Mas Band A glimpse of Brooklyn 277 4th 

KING OF J’OUVERT

BAND PRESENTATION

 

 POINTS Position
J’ouvert Fanatics Ah Brace up 233 1st 
J’ouvert Fanatics D Bad John getting arrest 214 2nd 
J’ouvert Fanatics Top Cops walk about – we all action 166 3rd 

QUEEN OF J’OUVERT

BAND PRESENTATION POINTS Position
J’ouvert Fanatics Me knee cock ha real balls 216 1st 
J’ouvert Fanatics Sandals Queen 199 2nd
J’ouvert Fanatics Con-troll-her of Cuss-Tongues 196 3rd 

INDIVIDUALS OF J’OUVERT

BAND PRESENTATION points Position
J’ouvert Fanatics Ah cute reef-fur-al horse-pee-tail coming 242 1st 
J’ouvert Fanatics 3 Chairs of Vinlec 241 2nd 
J’ouvert Fanatics Ah drinking water and mine in me business 200 3rd 

COUPLES OF J’OUVERT

BAND PRESENTATION points Position
J’ouvert Fanatics Cricket lovely Cricket 256 1st 
J’ouvert Fanatics Coming soon Jett Blue + United 179 2nd 

GROUPS

BAND PRESENTATION POINTS Position
J’ouvert Fanatics Wife-E and Mate-T 191 1st
J’ouvert Fanatics Cricket luv affair 157 2nd 

TRADITIONAL BANDS

NAME OF BAND PORTRAYAL points Position
J’ouvert Fanatics Dis is how we do it 246 1st 

ROAD MARCH

NAME OF ARTISTE Song POINTS Position
Shertz ‘Problem Child’ James Carnival Jumbie 62 1st 
Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper Bad Company 45 2nd 

Get Instant Alerts