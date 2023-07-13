Download Our App
Thursday, July 13

Results of 2023 CXC EXAM will be released on August 24

Press Release
CXC concerned about students leaving schools without certification

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced in a notice that the May/June 2023 CXC ® exam results will be accessible via the Online Student Portal on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

It said candidates may visit their website and log on to the Online Student Portal to access the May/June 2023 CXC exam results on Thursday, August 24, 2023, via https://www.cxc.org/student-results/

Share.