Results of 2023 CXC EXAM will be released on August 24

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced in a notice that the May/June 2023 CXC ® exam results will be accessible via the Online Student Portal on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

It said candidates may visit their website and log on to the Online Student Portal to access the May/June 2023 CXC exam results on Thursday, August 24, 2023, via https://www.cxc.org/student-results/

#NOTICE: Candidates may visit our website and log on to the Online Student Portal to access the May/June 2023 CXC® exam results on Thursday, 24 August 2023 >> https://t.co/uh79k6SLsp ☑️ pic.twitter.com/kn72PXseWd — CXC (@MyCXC) July 12, 2023