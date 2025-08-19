Retiree’s plywood home in Calder destroyed by fire

RSVGPF INVESTIGATING HOUSE FIRE IN CALDER RIDGE

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating the circumstances surrounding a house fire that occurred in Calder Ridge on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

At approximately 6:39 p.m., police received reports of the fire. The RSVGPF Fire Brigade was promptly dispatched and, upon arrival, met the structure engulfed in flames. Water from the fire appliance was used to extinguish the blaze.

The dwelling, a 10×10 plywood structure with a galvanized roof, was owned and occupied by a 65-year-old retired male. The building and all its contents were completely destroyed. No injuries or fatalities were reported in relation to the fire.

The RSVGPF is appealing to the public for any information that may assist in this investigation. Persons are encouraged to contact Police Control at 457-1211, any police station, or speak with any police officer they trust.

Investigations are ongoing.