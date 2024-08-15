Return Happiness Programme Expands to 29 Communities

The Return Happiness Programme, in conjunction with UNICEF Eastern Caribbean, SVG Health, and the SVG Education Media Unit, is being implemented in twenty-nine (29) communities, including shelters throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

It is also available in the Grenadines, particularly Mayreau and Bequia. This programme benefits 519 children, 290 males and 219 females.

The youngsters participate in a variety of activities, including storytelling, arts & crafts, puppetry, and play presentations.

The programme began on July 23 in the Central Leeward zone and on July 29 in the remaining shelters and villages.

It has been done in a few shelters and will be finished in the remaining shelters and towns by next week.