The return of The St. Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival 2023 has brought about a huge increase of fringe events. The buzz is on! From May 5th St. Lucia has been ablaze with Jazz Fever and many long-time patrons are beyond thankful!

For the first time ever, the young people have their own stage to display their musical and artistic talent. The Castries Constituency Council has collaborated with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, Ministry of Youth Development and Sports and Dove Productions to bring forth the St. Lucia Junior Jazz and Arts Festival. At the launch on April 27th, 2023, government officials and organizers shared their vision for the festival: An Opportunity for Continuity.

The festival will showcase musical talent from a number of students and school leavers from all over the island, as well as art and craft pieces from a variety of schools. This two-day event culminates on May 12th with a Carnival Themed Finale, as St. Lucia gears up to host their Carnival Celebrations in July.

The event has gained more support recently, as 1st National Bank St. Lucia became its title sponsor. Ms Sherydan Eleuthere of 1st National Bank indicated at the recent Junior Jazz and Arts Sampler, held on May 5th 2023 at Constitution Park, Castries, that they were proud to support such an initiative where talents of the youth would be showcased on such a grand scale. A handing over ceremony also took place at this same venue, as she gave the cheque of the bank’s contribution to the event, to the Mayor of Castries, Mrs Geraldine Lendor – Gabriel.

Another valuable sponsor also came on board in the name of O-Tune Radio. O-Tune Radio is a radio station out of Toronto, Canada, with a wide listenership and plays diverse programs and music from all around the world. They will be broadcasting the Junior Jazz & Arts Festival live, so that listeners the world over, can hear the raw and diverse talent the youth of St. Lucia has to offer.

The St. Lucia Junior Jazz and Arts Festival has shaped up to be one of the most anticipated “surprise” fringe event of the Jazz Season. Organizers intend on making it a yearly event, attracting more talent from St. Lucia’s Youth year after year.

Be sure to stay tuned O-Tune Radio online for live coverage, or come in person, to experience excellence at its best. “An Opportunity for Continuity”.