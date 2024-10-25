Reuben Meade returns as premier of Montserrat after general election

Following an extensive night of tallying votes, the nine new members of the Montserrat Legislative Assembly have been officially revealed.

The recently established United Alliance, under the leadership of former premier Reuben T Meade, successfully obtained five out of the nine available seats, allowing the party to establish the new government.

This significant victory led to the former ruling party, Movement for Change and Prosperity (MCAP), relinquishing its grip on power.

The United Alliance members representing the government are Meade, Ingrid Buffonge, John Osborne, Veronica Dorsette-Hector, and Dwayne Hixon.

The opposition consists of members from the People’s Democratic Movement (PDM): Paul Lewis, Donaldson Romeo, and Nyota Mulcare.

Joining them is Crenston Buffonge of MCAP, the former minister of agriculture, who has garnered the highest number of votes for the second consecutive election.

The polling stations saw a voter turnout of 2,338, which accounts for 67% of the 3,464 registered voters. A total of 2,295 ballots were accepted, while 43 were rejected.