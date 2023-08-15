Revive Therapy, New telehealth company, launches in English-Speaking Caribbean

Revive Therapy, a brand-new telehealth company, is thrilled to announce its grand opening and its mission to bring premium mental health services to individuals across the English-Speaking Caribbean. The company is committed to breaking down barriers and ensuring that high-quality therapy and complementary mental health services are available to everyone, regardless of their location. “As a telehealth mental health services provider, Revive is well-positioned to increase accessibility through remote consultations, eradicating geographical limitations” explained Founder and Executive Director, Latoya Da Silva. Adding that this type of service “offers convenience, enabling clients to engage in therapy from their preferred location, reducing travel time and expenses. Additionally, telehealth promotes anonymity, further reducing stigma and encouraging those hesitant to seek in-person therapy to access help comfortably and discreetly.”

Revive Therapy’s diverse range of services aims to cater to the unique needs of individuals seeking support in their mental well-being. Services offered include Talk Therapy, providing essential psychotherapy and counselling for those facing emotional and psychological challenges. Yoga Therapy, a holistic healing modality, leverages yoga principles to address physical, emotional, and mental health issues, including PTSD, anxiety, and depression. Additionally, Life Coaching offers personalized one-on-one coaching sessions to empower individuals in achieving their personal and professional goals, leading to a more fulfilling life.

To celebrate its grand opening, Revive Therapy is hosting the “Revive Your Mind Sweepstakes.” Participants stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The entry period for the sweepstakes is from Aug 15 to Aug 29, 2023. For more information, visit our social media channels.

Founder and Executive Director, expressed her excitement about the launch, stating, “We are dedicated to making a positive impact on mental health in our region. By leveraging telehealth options, we can now reach and support individuals across the English-Speaking Caribbean, ensuring they have access to the care they deserve.”

To learn more about the company and its offerings, please visit www.revivetherapybb.com.