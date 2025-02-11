Reviving SVG Scouts Association

REVIVING SCOUTS ASSOCIATION

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Scout Association now has a new national executive to carry the mandate of the organization forward. The Association held its general meeting on Saturday February 8, at their headquarters in Arnos Vale, under the auspices of the Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan.

Addressing the event were Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King and Chief Education Officer Kay Martin- Jack. Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan applauded the association for their work and noted that the annual general meeting serves as a celebration of the scout’s achievements, and she is happy to see the dedication and loyalty of the scouts.

The Governor General also stated that the Scout movement supports gender equality, and is also in keeping with the United Nations development goals.

Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King stated that the Scouts Association’s work among young people is critical in instilling a sense of discipline, especially with the challenges faced in today’s society.

He also stated it’s very encouraging when adults give of their time voluntarily to ensure that young people are adequately prepared for the future. He further congratulated the newly elected members to the national executive committee and the returning members as well.

Chief Education Officer Kay Martin- Jack stated the new team speaks to the heart of scouting organisation, embracing new challenges, exploring new opportunities, and continuing the journey of growth, learning, and service.

The CEO added that the scouting fraternity has always been associated adventure, not just in the form of outdoor activities but also in terms of character building, leadership, and community service.