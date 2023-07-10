Reyann Williams, the daughter of Ian and Marcia Williams, has emerged as an exceptional academic performer, paving a path of success from her early years at Leeward SDA Primary to her great achievement at the famous University of the Southern Caribbean (USC).

Her drive, brilliance, and love of learning catapulted her to the top of her field, leaving an unforgettable imprint on the local educational environment.

Reyann began her school adventure at Leeward SDA Primary School, where she rapidly established herself as a determined and industrious student.

Her dedication to greatness was evident as she placed sixteenth overall and sixth for females in the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA), demonstrating her unwavering focus and intellectual ability.

Reyann proceeded to outperform expectations at Mountain View Adventist Academy (MVAA), taking her quest for success to the next level.

Her outstanding performance in her Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations earned her widespread attention, as she received 10 grades one out of thirteen subjects. Her remarkable success across multiple areas demonstrated her intellectual adaptability and aptitude.

Reyann, never one to rest on her laurels, soon began an exciting chapter at the University of the Southern Caribbean, where she followed her interest for the sciences. She continually displayed an unrelenting commitment to her academics throughout her undergraduate career, winning the respect and admiration of both instructors and classmates.

Reyann’s unwavering commitment and passion for knowledge catapulted her to the top of the biology class at USC, where she graduated with honors. Her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry and a GPA of 3.81 Magna Com Laude demonstrated her dedication to greatness. Her outstanding academic record and dedication to scientific research have established her as a rising star in the field of biological sciences.

Reyann enthusiastically participated in extracurricular activities, demonstrating her leadership abilities and commitment to service in addition to her outstanding academic results. She was the student body’s vice president as well as the class of 2023’s vice president. She participated in a variety of volunteer initiatives, exhibiting her caring nature and desire to make a difference in the community.