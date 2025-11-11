RFHL delivers strong FY2025 with 9.7% profit surge

RFHL RECORDS US$329 MILLION IN END OF YEAR PROFITS

Vincent A. Pereira, Chairman of Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL), announced today that the Group achieved a profit attributable to equity holders of US$329 million for the year ended September 30, 2025. This is an increase of US$29 million or 9.7% over the 2024 reported profit of US$300 million, driven by sustained loan growth, prudent risk management, and improved operational efficiency.

In presenting the results, Mr. Pereira said “For the past financial year, the Republic Financial Holdings Limited Group has delivered record results, strengthened its balance sheet, and deepened relationships with our customers and communities. Despite a dynamic and often challenging global and regional economic environment, the Group’s exceptional year has been one of strong performance, disciplined execution, and meaningful progress in advancing our strategic priorities.”

Based on these results, the Board of Directors has declared a final dividend of US$0.58 per share, bringing the total dividend to US$0.90 per share for the fiscal year (2024: US$0.85), an increase of 5.3% or US$0.05, over the previous year. With a closing share price of US$15.96, this equates to a dividend yield of 5.63% (2024: 5.09%) and a total annual dividend payment of US$147 million (2024: US$140 million). The final dividend will be paid on December 5, 2025, to shareholders on record as of November 21, 2025.

Mr. Pereira added, “RFHL’s capital and liquidity positions remain robust, providing a solid foundation for continued growth and innovation, and our capital adequacy ratios remain robust across all sixteen countries where we operate and at the consolidated level.”

He went on to say, “Throughout the year, we continued to execute on our strategic priorities, enhancing customer experience, accelerating digital transformation, and embedding sustainability and good governance at the core of our operations. We also recognise that our success is really measured by the positive impact we create in the communities we serve. Through our social investment programs and partnerships, we continued to support national communities, youth development, and small business growth, helping to build more inclusive and resilient economies everywhere we operate.”

“Looking ahead”, Mr. Pereira noted, “While global uncertainties and market volatility will persist, we remain confident in our ability to navigate change and seize new opportunities. Our strategic focus remains clear; to deliver sustainable value to our shareholders, provide exceptional service to our customers, and foster a culture of integrity, innovation, and inclusion across the organization.”

Mr. Pereira closed with an expression of gratitude saying, “On behalf of the Board, I wish to extend my sincere appreciation to our management team and employees for their commitment, dedication and professionalism, and to our customers and shareholders for their continued trust and support. Together, we look forward to another year of progress, growth, and shared success.