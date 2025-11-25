RFHL unveils first sustainability report committing to climate resilience

Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) has released its first Sustainability Report, marking a major milestone in its journey to embed sustainability across all Group operations in adapting to the accelerating impacts of climate and social change. The publication consolidates years of progress and reaffirms RFHL’s commitment to delivering long-term value for its customers, employees and the communities across its entire footprint.

Group President and CEO, Nigel Baptiste, highlighted the urgency of the challenge, stating “RFHL recognises that true leadership goes beyond the provision of sound financial services. Climate disruption, social inequality, and shifting stakeholder expectations demand purposeful and accountable action. In the Caribbean, the financial burden of climate impacts exacerbates challenges such as food security, healthcare access, economic diversification, supply chain disruptions, and migration. These realities help shape our strategy and reinforce our commitment to long-term resilience.”

The Report shows RFHL actively embedding sustainability into its daily operations through strengthened systems, policies, and culture. It highlights concrete progress from delivering climate-aligned financial solutions and progressing towards the USD 200 million Climate Finance Target to advancing SDG-driven community programmes and employee-led initiatives demonstrating the Group’s expanding role in sustainable finance and regional resilience.

Group Vice President, Richard Sammy, contextualised RFHL’s efforts within global sustainable finance trends: “In just two years, global sustainable finance has surged, reaching USD 8.2 trillion in 2024, a 17% increase from 2023. When Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica, two innovative disaster-financing mechanisms were triggered: a USD 150 million World Bank catastrophe bond and a USD 70.8 million payout from the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF). While not sufficient for full recovery, these instruments demonstrate how layered financing can transform climate risk into swift response and long-term resilience, highlighting the evolving landscape of climate adaptation.”

The Report highlights the growing influence of sustainability across the Group, RFHL’s alignment with leading reporting frameworks, including the UNEP FI principles, and its active participation in regional and international sustainability forums. Key milestones such as the inaugural 2024 RFHL Sustainability Expo and the Group’s contribution to the COP 30 Baku to Belém Roadmap to 1.3T are also showcased.

Beyond outlining achievements, the Report shows how sustainability is beginning to shape RFHL’s operations, from early shifts in risk culture and data governance to the foundational work in product design and customer service, while the Group continues to build the internal capacity needed to advance its longer-term climate and social objectives.

RFHL invites the public, partners, and regional stakeholders to explore and share the full Report and engage with the Group as it continues to drive a resilient, sustainable Caribbean.