Richland Park businessman charged with assaulting housekeeper,

Businessman Charged with Assault

On October 23, 2025, police arrested and charged Nickolas Davis, a 39-year-old Businessman of Richland Park, with the offence of Assault.

According to investigations, the accused assaulted a 38-year-old Housekeeper of the same address by striking her to the right side of her face with his hands causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The offence was committed in Richland Park on October 12, 2025. Davis is expected to appear before the Mesopotamia Magistrate Court to answer the charge.