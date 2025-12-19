SAND1

    Friday, December 19
    Richmond Hill playing field opened for public parking

    NEW TEMPORARY PARKING AT RICHMOND HILL PLAYING FIELD

    Please be advised that the Richmond Hill Playing Field is opened for public parking. This aims to reduce the flow of traffic during this festive season.

     Motorists are encouraged to utilize this space as a parking alternative.

    Key Details for Motorists:

    • Location: Richmond Hill Playing Field
    • Security: The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will provide periodic patrols of the area.
    • Operating Hours: For the entire Christmas Season.
    • Cost: Free.

    Motorists are reminded to park in an orderly fashion as directed by onsite personnel and to refrain from leaving valuables inside their vehicles.

