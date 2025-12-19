Richmond Hill playing field opened for public parking

NEW TEMPORARY PARKING AT RICHMOND HILL PLAYING FIELD

Please be advised that the Richmond Hill Playing Field is opened for public parking. This aims to reduce the flow of traffic during this festive season.

Motorists are encouraged to utilize this space as a parking alternative.

Key Details for Motorists:

Location: Richmond Hill Playing Field

Richmond Hill Playing Field Security: The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will provide periodic patrols of the area.

Operating Hours: For the entire Christmas Season.

For the entire Christmas Season. Cost: Free.

Motorists are reminded to park in an orderly fashion as directed by onsite personnel and to refrain from leaving valuables inside their vehicles.