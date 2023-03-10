Rickie Burnett is first Mesopotamian appointed as High Court Judge

Rickie Burnett has created history in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the first person from the Mesopotamia Valley to be appointed a High Court Judge.

The Judicial and Legal Services Commission says the appointment of His Honour Rickie Burnett as High Court Judge, Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, will take effect on April 3, 2023.

The Commission says Burnett will be assigned to the State of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Burnett’s tenure as Chief Magistrate began on December 29, 2017.

The appointed High Court Judge commenced his legal career in 1984 as a junior clerk at the High Court Registry, rising to the position of deputy registrar.

In 2007, Burnett was called to the bar, and on July 18, 2011, he was sworn in as a magistrate.

Burnett has served as Master of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court on occasion.