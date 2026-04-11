Ridley Antoine Reaches 100 Milestone

Ridley Antoine reached a remarkable milestone, celebrating 100 years. Officials, family and friends attended a joyous ceremony held at the NIS Golden Years Activity Centre in Cane Grove today.

The centenarian was surrounded by family, friends, and well-wishers who gathered to honor a life spanning a century of experiences, resilience, and cherished memories.

Among the gathering was Area Representative Hon. Conroy Huggins and Minister of the Family Hon. Laverne Gibson-Velox.

Governor General His Excellency Stanley Kendrick John K.C. also joined in paying tribute to Mr. Antoine’s extraordinary life and contributions. His attendance underscored the national significance of reaching such a historic milestone and reflected the country’s deep respect for its senior citizens.