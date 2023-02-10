Rihanna’s Super Bowl Trailer Showcases Home Country Barbados

Ahead of Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime performance, the Grammy-winning singer shared a new trailer honoring her home country of Barbados.

With “Run This Town” playing in the background a young girl grabs her mother’s sunglasses. She then begins walking around town and finds a street named after the singer titled “Rihanna Drive.” The girl then makes her way to the cemetery to fly kites with friends. At the end of the video, as the kites take flight, words appear reading, “My whole life was shaped on this very road. I was just a little island girl flying kites in the cemetery…but I had big dreams.”

The “Diamonds” singer later told the press that the Super Bowl is the only thing on her mind.

“I’ve been so focused on the Super Bowl that I totally forgot that my birthday is coming up,” she said per CNN. “I totally forgot about Valentine’s Day, I’m just like Super Bowl, Super Bowl, Super Bowl. It’s a lot of preparation. It’s a lot of moving parts and this week, this is the week that it is really being tested.”

One problem the pop star has faced in preparation for the Super Bowl was deciding which of her hits she should perform Sunday.

“The set list was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest, hardest part,” she said. “Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate, that’s what the show is gonna be. It’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together.”

“Trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes” has proven to be “difficult,” she said.

“Some songs we had to lose because of that and and that’s gonna be okay,” Rihanna continued. “But I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down.”

After welcoming her baby boy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky last year, the singer says that becoming a mother that has given her the motivation to bring her talent to new heights.

“There is something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything,” she said.

“The Super Bowl is one of the big stages in the world, so as scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” she said. “It’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see that.”

Take a look at Rihanna’s trailer below: