On 07.08.22, police arrested and charged Jamal Dunbar, 32-year-old Labourer of Rillan Hill with the offence of Theft

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Accused allegedly stole three hundred and forty-six (346) Avocadoes valued at $346.00ECC, the property of a 53-year-old Farmer of Rillan Hill.

The fruits were stolen at Rillan Hill between 12:40 am and 6:15 am on 07.08.22.

Dunbar is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.