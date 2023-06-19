Rillan Hill man charged with theft/wounding of Dominican Republic national

Jamal Baptiste, an 18-year-old Labourer of Rillan Hill was detained and charged with the June 2, 2023, Robbery and Theft of one (1) Grey S9 Samsung cellular phone valued at $300.00 USD, $23,000.00ECC, and $300.00 USD in cash – the property of a 43-year-old Coordinator of the Dominican Republic.

Baptiste is also accused of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm to the 43-year-old Coordinator by striking him about his body and forehead with an unknown object at Cane Grove at about 8:16 pm on 02.06.23.

Baptiste will appear at the Serious Offence Court to answer the charges.

Source : RSVGPF