The Ministry of Health in St. Vincent is concerned about an upsurge in respiratory illnesses that appear to be circulating among the island’s residents.

Dr. Roger Duncan, the Medical Officer of Health, stated on NBC News that not all cases of respiratory illness tested positive for COVID-19, despite the ministry seeing an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“There is an increase in the number of people experiencing respiratory symptoms and fever.” So you’ve got a cough, a cold, and a runny nose. “Your cough may be dry or productive.”

“Not every person with respiratory symptoms tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.” So we’re telling people: “If you’re sick, please don’t come to work, report sick, and try to see your doctor.”

Duncan believes that detecting which virus is circulating is critical for health professionals.

“We have to test; without tests, we can only speculate, and speculation isn’t good in these circumstances,” Duncan added.

The CDC reported in December 2022 that respiratory sickness was on the rise across the United States, with 44 states reporting high levels.

According to CDC data, the percentage of outpatient visits for respiratory diseases during the flu season has far surpassed any other season since at least 2017-2018.