Risk of Ebola to SVG remains low amidst global alert

Ministry of Health Monitoring Ebola Outbreak in the Congo and Uganda



The Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy wishes to inform the public that the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the recent Ebola disease outbreak affecting parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighboring Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).



A Public Health Emergency of International Concern is the highest level of global public health alert issued by the World Health Organization. This declaration means that the outbreak has the potential to spread across borders and requires coordinated international monitoring, preparedness, and response efforts to reduce the risk of further transmission within other regions.



At this time, the risk to St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains low. However, the Ministry is actively monitoring the situation in collaboration with regional and international public health partners including the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO).



As the upcoming summer travel season approaches, travelers are encouraged to remain informed and practice general health and safety precautions when travelling. Persons travelling to or from affected regions should pay close attention to official travel advisories and seek medical attention if they develop symptoms of illness after travel.



Ebola is a severe viral illness spread through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated surfaces and materials

Symptoms may include:

1. Fever

2. Weakness or fatigue

3. Headache

4. Vomiting or diarrhea

5. Muscle pain

6. Unexplained bleeding

The Ministry also continues to monitor other international public health developments, including hantavirus reports, as part of ongoing national and regional surveillance efforts.



The Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy remains committed to protecting the health and well-being of the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines through timely public health monitoring, preparedness, and evidence-based communication.