Robert Innocent appointed as Special Prosecutor in St Lucia

St Lucia appoints special prosecutor

The Government of Saint Lucia is pleased to inform that the Judicial and Legal Services Commission has appointed Mr. Robert Innocent to the crucial position of Special Prosecutor. With nearly three decades of extensive judicial experience, Mr. Innocent has served diligently in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, the Magistracy, and in private practice.

This appointment underscores the Government’s unwavering commitment to addressing cases of misconduct and combating various forms of corruption by persons holding public office. Mr. Innocent’s wealth of experience positions him as a dedicated and capable leader in the pursuit of justice.

Mr. Innocent’s appointment marks a significant step forward in the Government’s ongoing efforts to uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and integrity.

The Government of Saint Lucia firmly believes that this appointment will strengthen the mechanisms in place to investigate and prosecute instances of corruption, sending a clear message that misconduct by public officials will not be tolerated.

About Mr. Robert Innocent:

Experience: Nearly 30 years in various judicial roles.

Previous Positions: Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, the Magistracy, and private practice.

The Government expresses confidence in Mr. Innocent’s ability to contribute significantly to the pursuit of justice and the upholding of the rule of law in Saint Lucia.