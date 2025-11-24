Roberts to come under probe for alleged confidential data leak

The Integrity Commission has been asked to investigate an alleged breach of Section 28 of the Integrity in Public Life Act by Minister in the Ministry of Housing, Anil Roberts. The complaint claims Roberts unlawfully disclosed confidential financial information belonging to three private citizens: Eloise, Storm, and Soleil Gonzalves.

The request for an investigation was submitted on November 18.

According to the letter, the alleged breach occurred on November 11, 12, and 13 when Roberts reportedly disclosed sensitive financial information about the Gonzalves family in a video posted on his personal Facebook page, DouglAR Politics. The complainant stated that the information related to a legitimate transaction with the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and was accessible to the minister solely because of his public office.

The letter claims the data was in the custody or control of the Ministry of Housing and the HDC and should have remained confidential. It adds that the minister’s actions amounted to an unauthorised use of confidential information not required for any official duty or the needs of justice.

The complainant argued that the conduct “falls squarely within the core mischief that Section 28 was enacted to prevent” and warned that the incident undermines public trust in the State’s handling of sensitive personal information. The correspondence also suggested the conduct “may amount to the common law offence of misbehaviour in public office.”

Section 28 of the Integrity in Public Life Act requires that any matter of a confidential nature in the possession of a person in public life “shall be kept confidential unless the performance of duty or the needs of justice strictly require otherwise, and shall remain confidential even after separation from service.” The provision applies to any person in public life or any individual exercising a public function.

Questions regarding the matter were first raised with the Integrity Commission on November 14, after public concern emerged over the disclosure of HDC documents related to the Gonzalves family’s purchase of three Victoria Keyes apartments.

Guardian Media asked whether releasing the documents on social media could constitute a breach of Section 28, and whether the Commission had received any complaints on the issue. In its response, the Commission confirmed it had received the correspondence but noted that it is “statutorily prohibited from disclosing its records and information by virtue of section 35 of the Integrity in Public Life Act… except under certain specified circumstances,” and was therefore “constrained from providing comments” on the questions posed.

The request comes as the leadership of the People’s National Movement continues to consider whether to refer the matter to the Commission. At a media conference on 13 November, Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles said she first needed to caucus with party leadership. No further update has been provided since.