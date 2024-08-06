Rockies Man Arrested for Burglary: Paint and Toiletries Stolen

Rockies resident charged with Burglary

On July 31, 2024, police arrested and charged Alvin Richardson, a 45-year-old resident of Rockies with the offence of Burglary.

According to the investigations, the accused allegedly entered the Storeroom of a financial institution as a trespasser and stole a quantity of paint and toiletries, valued at $759.20 ECC, the property of the financial institution.

The offence was committed on July 28, 2024 in Kingstown. John appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on August 2, 2024 and pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $3,500.00ECC with one surety and the matter was adjourned and transferred to the Calliaqua Magistrate Court for August 5, 2024.