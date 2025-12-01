Rockies resident jailed for stealing eggs, onions

Rockies Resident Charged with Theft

On November 29, 2025, police arrested and charged Naomi Nero, a 61-year-old resident of Rockies, with the offence of Theft.

Investigations revealed that the accused stole one (1) dozen eggs valued at $11.21 ECC and one (1) bag of red onions valued at $5.33 ECC – total value being $18.33 ECC – the property of a supermarket in Kingstown.

The offence was committed on November 29, 2025. Nero appeared before the Serious Offences Court on December 1,2025, and pleaded guilty to the offence. He was sentence to six months at His Majesty’s Prison, suspended for one year. He was also ordered to pay compensation in the sum of $16.54 ECC forthwith. If he defaults, he will spend one (1) month at His Majesty’s Prison.