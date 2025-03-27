Rodan John Says ULP is Delivering Progress, Deserving a Sixth Term

ULP: Delivering Progress, Deserving a Sixth Term

On March 28, 2025, the Unity Labour Party (ULP) marks an incredible milestone: 24 years of transformative leadership and progressive governance in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. As the nation moves forward in an era of unprecedented development and resilience, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Unity Labour Party (ULP), its leadership, and every Vincentian who has supported this remarkable journey of nation-building. Under the astute leadership of Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, the ULP has demonstrated time and time again that it is the party of stability, growth, and people-centred policies.

From infrastructural advancements to social programs that uplift the most vulnerable, the ULP has remained unwavering in its commitment to transforming lives. The construction of the Argyle International Airport has opened new doors for economic growth, tourism, and job creation. The recently opened Sandals Resort and Holiday Inn project is a beacon of investment confidence in our nation. Our road networks, housing programs, and educational investments have significantly improved the quality of life for Vincentians.

One of the ULP’s most significant achievements has been transforming the education sector. As a proud product of this educational evolution, I benefited from the government’s forward-thinking policies. Thanks to the ULP’s strategic foreign policy, I was afforded the opportunity to pursue higher education in Taiwan under the prestigious MOFA Scholarship. This opportunity, which has allowed me to advance my studies and expertise in digital transformation, would not have been possible without the government’s diplomatic vision and commitment to expanding educational horizons for Vincentians.

The ULP has made education accessible to all, ensuring that thousands of young Vincentians like myself can pursue academic excellence locally, regionally, and internationally. Whether through ongoing scholarships, the Support for Education and Training (SET) program, or universal access to secondary and tertiary education, this government has invested in the future of our people.

Despite global economic challenges, the ULP has managed to steer our economy in a direction that prioritizes the well-being of our people. Handling natural disasters like the volcanic eruption in 2021 and external shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, has proven the government’s resilience and competence.

As a proud supporter of the ULP, I firmly believe that the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines must rally behind the ULP for a historic sixth term. The alternative is unclear and unproven. The ULP has laid a solid foundation and now is the time to build upon it with continuity, experience, and visionary leadership. Moreover, the future is bright under the ULP. We must not turn back. Let us move forward together, ensuring that our country remains on the path of progress and prosperity. I urge every Vincentian to stand with the ULP, vote for continued development, and secure a brighter tomorrow for future generations.

Congratulations to the ULP on 24 years of excellent Labour governance. The ULP is still the Right Choice for Progress!