Bucharest chamber delegation explores port investments

ROMANIA TRADE MISSION STRENGTHENS BILATERAL TIES WITH SVG

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted the Opening Ceremony for the Romania Trade Mission of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce during its visit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday, November 24, 2025, at the Grenadines House.

Her Excellency Theodora Magdalena Mircea, Ambassador of Romania, highlighted that the visit follows the Prime Minister’s recent official trip to Romania, reaffirming Romania’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations. Mr. Iuliu Stocklosa, Head of the Romanian Business Delegation, expressed interest in investment opportunities, particularly in the Modern Port, while Mr. Tony Regisford, Executive Director of the SVG Chamber of Commerce, emphasised the importance of exchanging ideas and fostering productive trade engagement.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to ongoing collaboration. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed, and Romanian scholarship recipients were introduced, followed by a photo session with the delegation, scholarship awardees, and representatives of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines business community.

A Business Forum chaired by Mr. Regisford featured presentations from Invest SVG, the SVG Chamber of Commerce, and the Romanian Business Delegation on investment and trade opportunities, followed by discussions on potential areas for collaboration.

The Ministry reaffirms its commitment to advancing strategic partnerships that promote national development and strengthen economic and commercial ties with Romania.