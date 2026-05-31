Romel charged after multiple assault in Canouan

Labourer Granted Bail Following Multiple Assault in Canouan

38-year-old labourer, Romel Dunbar, has been granted bail after being arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of property damage.

Police arrested Dunbar on May 27, 2026, following investigations into multiple incidents that occurred in Canouan earlier that week. According to the charges, Dunbar assaulted a 26-year-old vendor from Canouan on two separate occasions.

The first incident took place on May 24, 2026, when Dunbar allegedly struck the woman in the face with his hands, resulting in actual bodily harm. Two days later, on May 26, 2026, he reportedly assaulted the same complainant again in a similar manner, striking her in the face and causing further bodily harm.

In addition to the assault charges, Dunbar faces a charge for property damage stemming from an incident on May 26, 2026. He is accused of smashing the left front glass of a motor vehicle (registration PJ-131) with his bare hands without lawful excuse. The damaged vehicle, which belongs to a 42-year-old gardener from Canouan, sustained damages valued at $350.00 ECC.

Dunbar made an appearance before the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court on May 28, 2026, where he entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.

He was subsequently granted composite bail in the amount of $2,950.00 ECC, which required one surety. As part of his bail conditions, the magistrate ordered Dunbar to have no contact with the 26-year-old complainant. Additionally, he is required to report to the Canouan Police Station every Monday between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m..

The proceedings have been adjourned, and the case has been transferred to the Canouan Magistrate’s Court, where Dunbar is scheduled to appear on June 18, 2026.