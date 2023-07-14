Police probe into death of 21-year-old Gibson Corner resident

SVG TRAFFIC BRANCH INVESTIGATES FATAL INCIDENT

The circumstances surrounding the death of Ronald DeShong, a 21-year-old resident of Gibson Corner,St Vincent, has triggered an investigation by the traffic branch of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

On Saturday 08th July 2023 at about 4:30 a.m., DeShong was met lying at the side of the road in Gibson Corner with what appeared to be injuries to his head. He was later transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was struck and ran over by a motor vehicle which failed to remain on the scene of the incident.

A postmortem examination will be conducted on the body to ascertain the cause of death.

Members of the public who have information that can help with the investigation are encouraged to call 911/999 or contact the Traffic Branch at telephone number 1-784-457-12 ext. 4882/4883 or 4884. All calls will be treated confidentially.

Source : RSVGPF