Police on the Hunt for man guilty of sexual offences involving a minor

The public’s assistance is being sought by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in locating Ronald Samuel .

Police say Samuel is a Vincentian national who was recently found guilty on many counts of sexual offences involving a minor as well as multiple counts of offences related to cybercrime by the High Court.

His whereabouts are unknown as he did not return to court at the completion of his trial.

In the event that you see anything, please get in touch with a police station, an assistant commissioner of police handling crimes at 456-1339 or 457-1211 EXT. 4816, an officer overseeing CID/CRO/MCU at 456-1810 OR 457-1211 EXT. 4838, or police control at 999/911.