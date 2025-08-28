Roseau man fights for life after brutal home attack

Eight day after he was found at home gagged, his face smashed, and in an unconscious state, 58-year old Roseau resident Austin ‘Rally’ McDonald is still hospitalized and has a slim chance of surviving, according to information.

A source late last week told CIBS that when they visited McDonald he was not responding at all, he had tubes suggesting he was being fed and given medication intravenously.

The source also said McDonald appeared to be hooked on to a machine.

Persons have been saying they did not expect McDonald to be alive still, given his condition when he was found.

A source in the know has described McDonald as “strong,” indicating that they, too, did not believe that McDonald would still be alive.

There is nothing to suggest that police have established a motive or working with a particular theory or angle.

Some people have expressed belief that the power outages experienced across the island between the night of Saturday 16 and early morning Sun day Aug 17 created the opportunity and that the perpetrators used the cover of darkness to carry out their deed.

Days before McDonald was attacked at his home, he was struck on the side of his face with what is believed to be a stone.

It is not known whether there is a nexus between the two crimes.

The identity of the assailant is not known, and it is not known what led McDonald being struck.