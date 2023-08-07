RoseGold Foundation announces first 6 recipients of its new scholarship fund

ROSEGOLD FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES SIX SCHOLARSHIPS

The RoseGold Foundation, a newly formed private foundation, has announced the first six recipients of its new scholarship fund as part of its pilot program. This initiative will support students making the crucial transition to secondary school in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, helping to alleviate financial obstacles in order to further their education.

Working collaboratively with school principals, the Foundation identified deserving students from primary schools across the nation. It targeted potential student applicants who demonstrated a commitment to their academic journey and who will be awarded the scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year.

This year’s scholarship recipients are:

Malique Baptiste, Owia

Ashanta Jacobs, Fancy

Raverco Mayers, Fitz-Hughes

Brielle Robertson, Cane Hall

Gianna Stapleton, Fairbaine Pastures

Cienna Tesheira, Belmont

Two one-time disbursements will be made to:

Nairobi Paterson, Chateaubelair

Jolena Westfield, Chateaubelair

The six students and their parents will be presented the award at an event scheduled for Tuesday, August 8, 2023, 9am, at Gate 3 Restaurant in Arnos Vale. The eligibility criteria for the scholarship require students to uphold a GPA of 65% or higher, an attendance rate above 80% and a discipline record free of violations.

Meanwhile, RoseGold Foundation is actively pursuing official 501c3 non-profit status in the United States and non-profit status in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Once these are secured, the Foundation will enthusiastically welcome donations to bolster its mission.

RoseGold Foundation was founded by Nel Rose and David Goldstein, of Los Angeles, California. Ms. Rose, born in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, moved to the United States as a young child, and has maintained a strong connection to the nation, further solidified by her father’s current residence there.

She said: “Education has always been of utmost importance in my life and, together with my husband, we hope to make a meaningful impact on the lives of these beautiful, smart and motivated children in St. Vincent.”

The founders are grateful for the immense help of the Steering Committee – soon to be Board of Directors – in launching the project: Camille Crichton and Lotier Rose of Arnos Vale and Queen’s Drive respectively, Renold Rose of Los Angeles, California, and Marlon Stevenson of Arnos Vale.

Parents, students, principals and potential donors are encouraged to learn more about the program and its requirements on the Foundation’s website: rosegoldfoundation.org.