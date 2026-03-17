Rotaract Club collaborates with govt on youth relations

Rotaract Club of Kingstown 40th Anniversary and Government Collaboration

A high-level meeting between the Rotaract Club of Kingstown and the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines met to improve local youth-government relations.

During the District Rotaract Representative’s visit, officials discussed tackling school violence and the possibility of hosting a future regional conference.

The event coincided with the club’s 40th Charter Anniversary, which was celebrated through humanitarian efforts such as a Menstrual Hygiene Project and various community gatherings.

These activities highlight the organization’s dedication to leadership development and social service within the Caribbean.