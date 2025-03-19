Rotaract Club of SVGCC Shines a Light on Breast Cancer Awareness

SVGCC Rotaract Club Promotes Breast Cancer Awareness in Honour of International Women’s Day

The newly chartered Rotaract Club of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) marked a significant milestone in its journey by hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Activity on March 7, 2025, in partnership with the Rotary Club of St. Vincent and the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment.

This event, held on the SVGCC campus in Villa, was organized in recognition of International Women’s Day, emphasizing the importance of educating women about breast cancer—its risks, early detection, and prevention.

As part of the initiative, students and staff benefitted from the various interactive awareness activities and 20 individuals received free breast cancer screenings conducted by Rotarian Dr. Erica Jordan. The activity also served as an opportunity to encourage regular check-ups and break the stigma surrounding breast health.

This effort is a part of the ongoing Breast Cancer Project launched in 2022 by the Rotary Club of St. Vincent and the Ministry of Health, which has since provided awareness and education to thousands of Vincentians under the tagline “Early detection saves lives.” The project has extended across the country, from North Windward to the Southern Grenadines, aiming to empower individuals with the knowledge they need to take charge of their health.

The Rotaract Club of SVGCC, led by President Nashard Howell and Vice President Kaylanna Harry, is dedicated to developing leadership skills, fostering civic responsibility, and promoting a strong service-oriented mindset among its 26 chartered members.

This breast cancer awareness initiative is just one of many impactful projects the club plans to undertake to create positive change in the community.