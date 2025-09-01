Rotary Club hosts first SVG model UN delegate selection

Rotary Club of St. Vincent Hosts Inaugural SVG Model UN Delegate Selection

The Rotary Club of St. Vincent proudly hosted an inspiring and impactful evening at Frenches House on Thursday, August 28, 2025, for the inaugural St. Vincent and the Grenadines Model United Nations (SVG Model UN) Delegate Selection.

The event, designed to select two delegates to represent SVG at the 25th Anniversary of the Rotary Club of Central Port of Spain’s Model UN in November 2025, showcased the exceptional talent and leadership potential of our young leaders.

Five distinguished delegates, all past Interactors from the Interact Clubs of St. Vincent Girls’ High School and St. Martin’s Secondary School, participated in the selection process. The delegates, aged 17 to 19, included Oscar Browne, Mya Cumberbatch, Sarai Samuel-John, Kyron Quashie, and Nyah James. Each participant delivered a prepared speech, engaged in an impromptu address, and participated in a dynamic panel discussion on issues surrounding peace, human rights, and developmental challenges across local, regional, and international contexts.

Following the Judges’ deliberations, Nyah James and Mya Cumberbatch were selected to represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the Model UN in Trinidad and Tobago. All young leaders’ presentations were inspiring, impactful, and reflective of the promising future leadership emerging in SVG.

The event was hosted by the Rotary Club of St. Vincent, led by President Felicia Cumberbatch and Vice President Kimeisha Bailey, who also oversees the Youth Service portfolio, which includes the Interact and Rotaract clubs.

The judging panel, comprised of Jeshua Bardoo, Kurt Dougan, Shernell Hadaway, and Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnett, brought distinguished expertise and thoughtful insight to the selection process.

Special thanks were extended to the Rotary family of SVG, the parents of participants, and event sponsors and partners: Dental Arts Clinic, Tus-T Water, Koscab, Sir Errol Allen/Frenches House, along with all others who contributed to making the selection exercise a resounding success.

Through its programmes, the Rotary Club of St. Vincent continues to invest in youth leadership development, providing young Vincentians with opportunities to engage in global discussions and represent their country.