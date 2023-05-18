Download Our App
Thursday, May 18
Updated:

St Vincent Rotary Club President charged with sexual assault of woman

Editorial Staff
Daniel Campbell

The St. Vincent Times has learned that Daniel Campbell, the President of the Rotary Club of St. Vincent, has been charged with sexual assault.

Campbell appeared in court in camera on Wednesday with a charge that he assaulted a female in her 20s.

Campbell, who is a civil engineer, was granted bail, and a date was set for his next court appearance.

This article will be updated.

