Round Hill hotel set for Dec.2025 reopening

Round Hill (Montego Bay) reopens Dec. 8

Montego Bay’s iconic Round Hill Hotel & Villas sustained only minimal impact to its facilities as a result of Hurricane Melissa.

However, given the considerable challenges affecting the surrounding community, including local roads and infrastructure, the resort has temporarily closed and will reopen its doors on December 8, 2025. Until then, the resort has turned its attention to caring for its team members, their families and essential workers who helped the resort fare so well during the storm.

The resort’s Board of Directors and Executive Team have responded with an extraordinary commitment to staff as well as the local Hanover Parish community, demonstrating a level of hospitality that goes far beyond service and reflecting true care, compassion, and leadership during a time of crisis.

Under the guidance of Managing Director Josef Forstmayr, who has served Round Hill and the wider community for four decades, the resort has been operating as a vital support hub. Every day, the team is preparing and serving meals to more than 500 people, including employees and their families, long-term contracted staff and their loved ones, and members of the local Hopewell police force.

Many Round Hill team members suffered severe home damage, with some losing their houses entirely. The resort has opened its doors to employees and their families who have been displaced, providing safe accommodation and essential care on-property.

“Our staff is the heart of Round Hill,” said Josef Forstmayr, Managing Director. “In times like these, hospitality must be about humanity. Taking care of one another is not only our responsibility, it is who we are.”

Round Hill’s Board of Directors has activated direct financial support for employees and long-standing contracted workers, ensuring stability during a period of immense personal upheaval.

In a letter to staff, Board Chairman Mr. Stephen Lari shared, “As we begin the recovery process, we want to remind everyone that you are not alone. Our hotel family, including our shareholders, have always stood together through challenges, and this time is no different.”

He continued, “At Round Hill, we have always believed that our greatest strength lies in our people, and at this time, our people need help. As you know, a relief fund was organized to provide some assistance. Many of our guests and shareholders have contributed to this effort, and we expect other donations to come in over the next few days.”

With the season of gratitude approaching, Round Hill stands as a powerful reminder of how compassion brings people together and strengthens communities. The resort looks forward to welcoming guests back beginning December 8, entering the winter season with renewed purpose and a commitment to shining even brighter for Jamaica and for travelers around the world.

As a token of appreciation, the resort is launching a special Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale to help restore the livelihoods of its employees and support the long-term healing of the community. Ensuring every team member can return to meaningful work remains one of the resort’s highest priorities.

Round Hill will offer savings of 35 percent off, plus 20 percent off spa, for stays from December 8, 2025 to December 21, 2026. This offer must be booked between November 28 and December 1, 2025. Five percent of all the proceeds will benefit the Round Hill Employee Relief Fund, a vital resource for team members to rebuild after Hurricane Melissa.