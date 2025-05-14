Rowley Claims MPs’ Exploited Young females

Clear text

Rowley alleges MPs ‘exploited young females’

THE police are probing former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley’s claim that there were “authentic witnesses” to support the allegations that certain Members of Parliament (MPs) and friends “exploited young vulnerable females in and out of their office”.

Robinson pointed out that on or about May 7, 2025, Rowley had issued a written response to a post by former foreign affairs minister Dr Amery Browne and he (Rowley) made a number of “grave allegations about unnamed Members of Parliament and their associates,” including that there existed authentic witnesses and MPs and friends exploiting young vulnerable females in and out of their office, implying incidents of sexual exploitation, abuse of power, and possible misconduct in public office”.

Robinson has put direct questions to former minister and PNM’s general secretary Foster Cummings, asking:

—whether he believed there was any connection between Rowley’s claims and separate allegations raised against him during the 2025 election campaign;

—whether he intended to take legal action to defend his name and;

—whether, given the controversy, he believed it was appropriate to continue to serve as the PNM’s general secretary.

Cummings, who responded in writing, stated: “Pearce, only Dr Rowley knows what he is talking about. I suggest you address your questions to him on any clarifications you require.”

Cummings also condemned a viral video in which a man claimed that he witnessed beds being removed from Cummings’ constituency office and that women had to provide favours for services. Cummings described as “rubbish”, “malicious” and “outright lies” the claims made in the video.