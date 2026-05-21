Royal Basseterre valley gains vital protection through EU-funded ILM project

It is often said that water is life. In the face of growing global climate challenges and increasing threats associated with climate change, safeguarding water resources has become more critical than ever. The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) has been advancing efforts to protect vital ecosystems and water resources through the Integrated Landscape Management (ILM) Project, a five-year initiative funded by the European Union.

On Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the OECS Commission, in collaboration with the European Union (EU) and the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, officially handed over the Royal Basseterre Valley National Park Arboretum during a ceremony held under the OECS ILM Project.

Implemented through European Union grant funding, the initiative focused on enhancing sustainable land management through the construction of perimeter fencing and the establishment and afforestation of an arboretum within the Royal Basseterre Valley National Park.

The protected site is located within a critical aquifer area that supplies fresh water to approximately 40 percent of the population of St. Kitts. The project also seeks to enhance the ecological, recreational, educational, and cultural value of the area through the strategic planting of fruit and ornamental trees.

The ceremony brought together government officials, OECS representatives, an EU representative, students, community members, development partners, and environmental stakeholders to celebrate the completion of the project and reaffirm a shared commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Senator and Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Joyelle Clarke emphasised the importance of the initiative to the Federation’s long-term sustainability goals, which takes a holistic approach to include the concepts of health and wellness, and the protection of the country’s water resources.