Royal Caribbean Artist Discovery Program welcomes Caribbean Artists

Royal Caribbean International is looking for Caribbean artists to design art displays for their next ship, Icon of the Seas.

The Royal Caribbean Artist Discovery Program highlights emerging local artists, exposing their originality, skill, and culture to the cruise line’s millions of annual visitors.

Before the Icon of the Seas sails to the Caribbean in January 2024, three artists will be selected to paint a large-scale mural in one of three prominent spots onboard.

This program is accessible to all artists and artist teams residing in any of Royal Caribbean’s Caribbean cruise ports.

The embarkation area, the Royal Promenade, and The Suite Sundeck, a special VIP area for suite guests that features a bar, eating area, and swimming pool, are the three primary locations onboard the ship where artists can exhibit their work.

A commission will be paid to artists for their work. Deadline for entries is April 4.

For additional details check HERE