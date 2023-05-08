RRL/YRM to hold Pre-hurricane communications exercise

Rainbow Radio League – Youlou Radio Movement

As part of its on going training program, the RRL/YRM will be staging its annual hurricane season communications drill to ensure that all its members and support organizations are in a state of readiness for the upcoming storm season. The communications exercise will be held on Sunday, May 28, 2023, beginning at 4:00 AM when most Vincentians will still be asleep.

The training exercise will involve radio operators from throughout SVG as well as with other licensed radio amateurs from the Easter Caribbean. According to the Director of the RRL/YRM, disasters can strike at ANY time, day or night, therefore it it necessary to conduct training at odd hours to psychologically prepare our volunteers for any national or regional hazards, natural or manmade.

The training exercise will involve both HF and VHF radios and will allow Vincentian radio operators to communicate with each other from base and mobile stations located at various vulnerable locations throughout the state.

This will also be an opportunity for stations that are operated from renewable energy sources to test the efficiency of these installations and well as testing out some new broadband antennas recently received from Barrett Communications Australia.

Coincidentally, that weekend (May 28), the Canouan Regatta will be staged and the RRL/YRM will have a presence to supply safety communications for that event, while operating a portable station. This will also give radio volunteers an opportunity to operate from a remote location without the accustomed amenities like running water and electricity. That operation will be powered by a renewable energy source including solar panels and will provide valuable outdoor experience for our volunteers, who will sleep in tents and hammocks or just under tarpaulins in a sleeping bag.

Good corporate citizens who wish to support this activity are asked to contact either Sean Patterson J88CU or Donald De Riggs J88CD to indicate how they can assist/sponsor this training event.