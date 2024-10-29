RRU Nabs Suspect with .38 Revolver in Lowmans Leeward

Arrest in Lowmans Leeward with Firearm and Ammunition Offences

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has arrested and charged Kimore Edwards, a 24-year-old resident of Lowmans Leeward, in connection with firearm and ammunition offences.

On Saturday, October 26, 2024, officers from the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) and the Narcotics Unit were conducting patrols in the Lowmans Leeward area when they encountered Edwards, who is also known by the alias “Joel.” A search of his person revealed a .38 revolver and five rounds of .38 ammunition.

Edwards has been formally charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He is scheduled to appear before the Serious Offences Court on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, to answer the charges.

The RSVGPF continues to urge the public to report any suspicious activity involving illegal firearms or ammunition, as part of its ongoing commitment to ensuring public safety.